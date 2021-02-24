New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

