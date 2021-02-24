Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) Trading 9% Higher

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNCRF) shares traded up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

Newcore Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNCRF)

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

