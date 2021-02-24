Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004321 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $12.16 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

