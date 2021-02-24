NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 212.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $103,531.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,125.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.47 or 0.01072797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00381010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007748 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange.

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.