NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,833,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.34. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

