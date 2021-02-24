NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $53,000 Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $100.27.

