NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

