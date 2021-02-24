NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 182,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

