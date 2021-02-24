NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.63.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $209.63 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

