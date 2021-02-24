NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,026 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TC Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

TRP opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

