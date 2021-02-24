NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 205.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. 478,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

