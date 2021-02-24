nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) (ASX:NHF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon 314,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th.

About nib holdings limited (NHF.AX)

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.