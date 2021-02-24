Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,054.62. 26,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,920.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,703.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

