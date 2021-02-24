Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. 6,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,385. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.77 and a beta of 1.42.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.