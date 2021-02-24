Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,803,000 after acquiring an additional 259,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nielsen by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nielsen by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,929,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after buying an additional 283,288 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

