NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $136.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61. The company has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

