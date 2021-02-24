Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 680 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISH shares. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

