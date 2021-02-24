Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

