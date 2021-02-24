Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases Shares of 13,053 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

AIRC stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $43.18.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

