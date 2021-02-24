Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,953 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.