Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 478,107 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

