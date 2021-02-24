Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $951,194,000 after buying an additional 76,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $324.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.25. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

