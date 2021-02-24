NOIA Network Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00775765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061357 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.02 or 0.04719429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

