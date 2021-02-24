Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.15

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 54099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.