Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $187.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Nordson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.