Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.56, but opened at C$0.51. Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 20,787 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43.

In other Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) news, Director Kasi Sethu Raman sold 171,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$65,143.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,992.40.

About Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

