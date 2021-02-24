Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$13.37.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

