Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$56.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Northland Power from an outperform rating to a negative rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a C$57.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Northland Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.20.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.10.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.