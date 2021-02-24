Northland Securities Increases Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $170.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $137.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.