Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.