Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

