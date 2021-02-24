Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s current price.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of AAOI opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $261.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 25,401 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 58,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

