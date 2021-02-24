Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCLH stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

