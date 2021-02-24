NovoCure (NVCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $172.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.31 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

