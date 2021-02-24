NULS Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 25% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $50.94 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

