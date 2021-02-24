Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.40. 33,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 32,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 42.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 682,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

