Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29. 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

