nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,432. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

