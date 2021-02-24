Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 72,600 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $443,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 216.8% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 258,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 394,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

