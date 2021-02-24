Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 10,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,658. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $808.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

