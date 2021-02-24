Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:OSH)

Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) (ASX:OSH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0063 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.37.

Get Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) alerts:

Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search Limited (OSH.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.