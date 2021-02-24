Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 5.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.83. 7,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,406. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

