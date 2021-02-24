Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $207.88 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

