OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

OCX has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.38.

OCX opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 260,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 194,350 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

