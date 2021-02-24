OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Announces Earnings Results

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneSpan updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of OSPN traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,563. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.99 million, a P/E ratio of 560.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

