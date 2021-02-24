Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

