OpenDAO Price Tops $1.94 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.86 or 0.00737101 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00038882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060532 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

