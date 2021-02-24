Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cannae in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after buying an additional 381,456 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 401,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 412,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

