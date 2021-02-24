Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,364,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $14,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,775.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,097.99 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,853.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,447.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

