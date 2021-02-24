Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.10 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

